Muscat – Plans are taking shape to redevelop Muscat’s former international airport into a vibrant aviation-themed destination, with proposals including an aviation museum, shopping centres, restaurants, and other leisure and commercial attractions.

Naif bin Ali al Abri, Chairman of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), revealed that several investment opportunities have been proposed to breathe new life into the historic site, once the primary hub for Oman Air.

Speaking to media last week, Abri said the transformation aims to create an economically viable development that honours the airport’s legacy in Oman’s aviation journey. “These proposals aim to turn the old airport into a dynamic destination while preserving its historical significance. Oman Airports is currently reviewing the submissions to deter-mine the most suitable and strategic options for implementation.”

Highlighting the authority’s achievements, Abri noted that 2024 was a strong year for Oman’s aviation sector. CAA recorded revenues of RO105mn, reflecting operational efficiency and financial sustainability.

There has been marked increase in air traffic with over 540,300 aircraft transiting through Omani airspace – a 14% in-crease compared to 2023. Passenger traffic grew 2% and more than 120,000 flights were recorded during the year. Air cargo volumes exceeded 150,000 tonnes underlining robust activity in the aviation sector.

Abri further pointed out that in response to the recent regional crisis, Oman hosted numerous international flights, leading to a 28% increase in air traffic over a 12-day period.

In a bid to support growth and enhance service quality, CAA issued new operating permits to 19 foreign airlines in 2024.

Significant upgrades were also made to national aviation infrastructure, including installation of a new air navigation radar in Jalan Bani Bu Ali to bolster airspace surveillance. Operational manuals were implemented at both Duqm and Marmul airports, while aviation security and cybersecurity policies were ratified to ensure high safety standards.

The national meteorological monitoring network expanded to 80 stations, reinforcing the sultanate’s climate and weather forecasting capabilities.

The authority addressed and resolved 520 customer complaints in 2024, showcasing its responsiveness and dedication to service excellence.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

