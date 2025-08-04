AL JABAL AL AKHDHAR: The Wilayat of Al Jabal Al Akhdhar in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate is witnessing the implementation of ambitious development and investment projects at a cost exceeding RO 13 million. This is part of efforts to develop infrastructure, enhance tourism attractions and improve quality of life.

This was disclosed at a field visit organised by Al Dakhiliyah Governorate for journalists and media professionals to review the development projects presently under implemented in Al Jabal Al Akhdhar. They listened to a detailed presentation from project officials on the progress of the projects.

Shaikh Hilal bin Said al Hajri, Governor of Al Dakhiliyah, said that these projects are in line with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 and are aimed at enhancing infrastructure, developing public services and spurring local investment. He noted that construction work on the projects is progressing according to schedule. The Al Jabal Al Akhdhar Park, implemented at a cost exceeding RO 1.1 million, is scheduled to open this month. The project involves modern recreational facilities that meet the aspirations of the governorate’s citizens, residents and visitors.

The Governor of Al Dakhiliyah said that the governorate attaches great importance to internal road projects many of which have been completed of late at a cost of RO 1.37 million with another package worth RO 1.4 million currently underway.

The governor explained that the project to develop the entrance to Al Jabal Al Akhdhar and the dualisation of the main road are nearing completion of the consultancy services phase.

The Wilayat of Al Jabal Al Akhdhar recently witnessed the signing of four new investment contracts with local companies with a total value of RO 8.5 million, covering an area of more than 32,000 square metres and for investment periods ranging from 15 to 50 years to boost economic and tourism activity in the wilayat.

The signed contracts invovle the construction and operation of an integrated commercial complex in the Hail Al Yaman area, which includes a 3-star hotel, an educational park, an entertainment centre and a shopping mall. The contracts are being implemented by the Smart Supply International, at a cost of RO 7.8 million. The contracts also include construction of a 3D-printed open field in Saih Qatna at a cost of RO 300,000; the Daan Al Busaiteen Park at a cost of RO 100,000 and the operation of Saih Qatna Park, with recreational facilities, a restaurant and a mountain view.

Shaikh Sultan bin Mansoor al Ghufaili, Wali of Al Jabal Al Akhdhar, emphasised that the development projects in the Wilayat reflect commitment to consolidating the concepts of sustainable development. He noted that integration with the Office of the Governor of Al Dakhiliyah Governorate has significantly contributed to accelerating project implementation and providing institutional support.

Among the projects currently under implementation is a modern public park, which aims to provide an open and integrated recreational space that meets the aspirations of residents and visitors and enhances the quality of life, Al Ghufaili said.

Al Dakhiliyah Governorate announced the formation of a joint working group to develop an integrated agricultural tourism project. This project includes educational, recreational and service facilities, most notably a honey museum, a science laboratory, a local rose farm and rosewater distillery, an olive farm and a public park. The project will be implemented on land owned by the governorate in partnership with the private sector.

It was also agreed to form a technical team from the governorate and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources to study the implementation of dam projects to harvest rainwater and maintain agricultural terraces, thus enhancing the efficiency of water resources.

