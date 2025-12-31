Muscat – His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik issued two Royal Decrees on Tuesday.

Royal Decree 109/2025 ratifies an air services agreement between the Government of the Sultanate of Oman and the Government of the Dominican Republic, signed in Punta Cana on November 10, 2025.

Article 1 ratifies the aforementioned agreement in accordance with the version attached to this decree.

Article 2 states that this decree will be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from its data of issue.

Royal Decree 110/2025 ratifies an air services agreement between the Government of the Sultanate of Oman and the Government of the Republic of Costa Rica, signed in Punta Cana on November 10, 2025.

Article 1 ratifies the aforementioned agreement in accordance with the version attached to this decree.

Article 2 states that this decree will be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from its data of issue.

