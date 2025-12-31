Muscat – A new cluster of fisheries and agricultural investments opportunities is set to transform Duqm into a hub for modern seafood industries while unlocking large-scale farming potential in Dhofar, reinforcing Oman’s drive to strengthen food security, create jobs and diversify the economy.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR), in coordination with the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones, said the first phase includes six investment opportunities focused on fisheries industries in Duqm.

Central to the initiative is the establishment of six specialised fish processing plants within the Fisheries Industries Zone in Duqm. The projects are designed to support an integrated production model linking fishing activities with processing and manufacturing, in line with Oman’s ambition to emerge as a regional centre for advanced fisheries industries.

The proposed facilities include plants for canning fish products such as sardines, small pelagic species and tuna, alongside units for processing fish fillets and producing packaged, value-added seafood products. Officials said the projects aim to enhance product quality, strengthen supply chains and improve the competitiveness of Omani seafood in regional and international markets.

MAFWR said the initiative seeks to increase the added value of fisheries resources by shifting the sector from traditional fishing to advanced industrial processing, integrating harvesting operations with downstream industries to reduce waste and improve efficiency.

According to the ministry, the projects will help position Oman as a regional hub for modern fisheries industries, particularly within Duqm, by attracting quality investments and adopting advanced technologies in freezing, packaging and food processing.

The developments are expected to boost economic returns, generate direct and indirect employment opportunities, support SMEs, and enable fishermen to benefit from a comprehensive, value-added industrial ecosystem.

MAFWR said the initiative aligns with the objectives of Vision 2040, which focuses on maximising the use of national resources, strengthening local industries and increasing the contribution of productive sectors to the national economy.

In a related development, the ministry on Sunday announced the launch of a floating seafood processing and freezing factory operated by Oceans Fish Company, with an investment of RO7.7mn. The facility enables fish to be processed at sea, allowing products to move directly from harvesting to market.

Officials described the floating factory as a strategic addition to the sector, supporting national employment and improving access to global markets through modern logistics services operating from Duqm Port.

Alongside the fisheries projects, the ministry unveiled 16 agricultural investment opportunities in Dhofar, covering about 1,813 acres across Thumrait, Muqshin, Shalim, Hallaniyat Islands and Mirbat.

The projects include cultivation of grains and legumes, mangoes, sesame, lemons and date palms, as well as dairy production, prickly pear farming, and water purification and bottling plants.

MAFWR said the agricultural initiatives aim to promote sustainable investment, improve land and water-use efficiency, strengthen food supply chains and enhance self-sufficiency, while supporting economic activity in the governorate.

Officials added that the opportunities are offered under clear technical and economic criteria, supported by incentives such as simplified procedures, tax exemptions and long-term land usufruct rights to attract local and foreign investors.

Further details are available at tatwir.om

Investor incentives

• Technical and operational support for projects

• Preferential electricity tariffs

• Tax exemption on equipment and production inputs

• 50-year renewable land usufruct rights

• Import and re-export duty exemptions

• Fishing licences with annual quotas of 6,000–30,000 tonnes

