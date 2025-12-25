Muscat – The Wadi Bani Khalid–Aqaba road project in North Sharqiyah has reached 50% completion. Stretching 9km, the project is being implemented at a cost exceeding RO13mn.

The project, executed by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT), starts from the Manakh area near the Wadi Bani Khalid Police Station and extends to the village of Muzayri i’ in the wilayat centre.

Project manager Abdullah bin Amer al Khinjari, Civil Engineer in MTCIT, said in a statement to Oman News Agency that actual progress surpasses the planned schedule by more than 20%. He added that the road is expected to be opened to traffic in the third quarter of 2026.

He noted that the project is an alternative road for Wadi Bani Khalid Wilayat and one of the ministry’s most important development projects in the area. Once completed, it will serve as a vital artery boosting logistical movement and economic activity in the wilayat.

The road will also facilitate mobility between the wilayat’s villages, easing daily movement for residents, school buses and other users, while improving connectivity between villages and service centres. This enhanced connectivity is expected to strengthen social ties and support routine travel, in line with ongoing service development in the wilayat.

Khinjari informed that the project comprises two lanes, each 3.5m wide, with 1.5m asphalt shoulders, in addition to box culverts and water drainage channels to ensure road safety during rainfall.

He added that the project includes comprehensive road safety features, such as concrete and metal barriers, signage and warning markings. The road is expected to improve traffic flow and contribute to the stimulation of urban, tourism and economic activity in the area.

