A strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Dr Mohammad Mahmoodi, CEO of Carbon Technologies, and Dr Frank Vitzthum, Board Member and CTO of R-Biopharm, Germany, in the presence of Dr Rahma bint Ibrahim al Mahrouqiyah, Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, on Tuesday.

Under the MoU, advanced diagnostic manufacturing will be localised in Oman, supporting technology transfer and enhancing the country's health innovation ecosystem. The partnership will enable integration of state-of-the-art assay technologies into its local production lines, supporting both national and regional healthcare priorities.

“It is a milestone MoU in Oman's journey towards eliminating tuberculosis and other diseases from the country, and both communicable diseases and NCDs,” said Dr Rahma bint Ibrahim al Mahrouqiyah, Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation.

“I'm optimistic and this will pave the way for various scientific advancements in the country, especially when it is located near SQU and within the Innovation Park Muscat. We have begun, and we look forward to having an international consortium to eradicate both communicable and non-communicable diseases. We look forward to collaborating with regional, national and international partners so that we can cooperate with the leading players,” she added.

Speaking to the Observer, Dr Mohammad Mahmoudi, Chief Executive Officer of Carbon Technologies, said that this collaboration is a testament to Oman’s growing capacity in innovation-driven industries and its strategic openness to global partnerships.

“Together with R-Biopharm, we aim to elevate diagnostic standards, nurture Omani talent and contribute to national healthcare resilience,” Dr Mohammad added.

Aligned with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, the MoU supports national goals in biotechnology, scientific research and industrial innovation.

Speaking on the sidelines of the signing ceremony, Eng Said bin Nasser al Salmi, Board Member of Carbon Technologies, said that the MoU would open up more opportunities to leverage Carbon Technologies as a leading Omani company and expand local R&D capabilities to serve both domestic and international markets in the healthcare industry and position Oman among the leading innovation hubs in such sectors.

Dr Dirk Dressler, Head of Business Development at R-Biopharm AG, said, “We are honoured to partner with Oman's Carbon Technologies. This collaboration reflects our confidence in Oman’s capabilities and our shared commitment to delivering high-quality, accessible diagnostics across the region."

