Apex Transgulf is launching new production lines dedicated to medical-grade plastic products under the Ladayn Plastics Industries Programme.

MUSCAT: Apex TransGulf Manufacturing, which operates a specialist packaging facility at Salalah Free Zone, is expanding its manufacturing capacity with new production lines dedicated to medical-grade plastic products under the newly inaugurated Ladayn Plastics Industries Programme supported by OQ Group.

The expansion represents an investment of approximately RO 11.9 million that leverages locally sourced raw materials from OQ, while benefiting from the Free Trade Agreement to serve regional and international markets.

ApexTransGulf Manufacturing is one of nine projects inaugurated at Sohar Industrial City under the “Ladayn” Plastics Industries Programme, with total investments amounting to approximately RO 40 million. The projects are expected to create around 200 direct job opportunities, in addition to indirect employment across supply chains, reinforcing the localisation of downstream plastics industries and supporting the Sultanate of Oman’s industrial diversification objectives.

Commenting on the expansion, Shayan N Sumar, Managing Director of Apex TransGulf Manufacturing, said: “Apex TransGulf Manufacturing has been operating as a Salalah Free Zone–registered company since 2015, specialising in the manufacture of polyethylene and polypropylene packaging, predominantly for the healthcare sector.”

He explained that the project was established from the outset as an export-focused operation serving regulated international markets: “We manufacture Class I and Class II medical devices registered with the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), with the United States and Europe representing our key export markets.”

Highlighting the company’s recent expansion, Sumar noted that capacity has doubled in 2025 through closer integration with OQ: “This year, we have undertaken a 100% capacity expansion, supported by our strengthened partnership with OQ. We currently operate 14 blown-film production lines and are adding three new lines, increasing our output from around 1,200–1,500 tonnes to approximately 2,500 tonnes per month.”

On sustainability and environmental compliance, he emphasised that environmental performance remains a core pillar of the company’s operations: “We offer PFAS-free products that comply with European and US regulations, alongside compostable alternatives made from FDA-registered resins that are certified as home-compostable.”

He added that recyclability remains a key consideration across the product portfolio: “All our products are 100% recyclable. While recycled material cannot be reused in critical medical production, it can be repurposed for other grades, ensuring responsible material utilisation across the value chain.”