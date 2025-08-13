Salalah – Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology will launch the Gulf Green Mobility Forum on August 31 in Salalah, bringing together experts from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to promote environmental sustainability in the transport sector.

The event aims to encourage the use of clean and alternative transport methods and facilitate the exchange of expertise on sustainable mobility across the Gulf region.

The forum will highlight policies and initiatives designed to achieve net-zero emissions and reduce carbon output in transportation. It will be preceded by specialised workshops including ‘Gulf Youth Leading Change’ at the Sultan Qaboos Youth Complex for Culture and Entertainment and ‘Green Corridors for Gulf Ports’ at the Rotana Hotel in Salalah. Several agreements for strategic partnerships in green transport will also be signed during the event.

The forum has been described by officials as a milestone in the Gulf’s pursuit of a cleaner future and a key platform supporting Oman’s environmental sustainability goals aligned with Oman Vision 2040. It also aims to strengthen Gulf integration in low-emission transport and the transition to greener alternatives.

Ahead of the forum, the ministry organised a virtual workshop with the GCC General Secretariat, involving representatives from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait. It focused on practical outcomes and mechanisms to support sustainable mobility and boost environmental and economic cooperation in the region.

To raise awareness locally, Dhofar governorate will host sports and awareness activities for children on August 15 and 16. These include a marathon and a cycling track conducted in a safe environment under specialist supervision. ‘The goal is to foster a culture of green mobility from an early age and promote healthy, sustainable lifestyles,’ organisers said.

