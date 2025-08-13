Muscat – Oman is advancing plans to develop smart cities that merge modern technology with traditional architecture, aiming to preserve national identity while meeting the needs of urban transformation. Officials say the approach seeks to balance heritage and innovation in line with Oman Vision 2040.

Sultan Haitham City is cited as a leading example, offering a blend of modernity and privacy, while serving as a model for future development and a potential investment hub.

Al Hassan bin Ali al Shakiri, architect at the Executive Office for Smart Cities Projects at the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, said smart cities in Oman are “not just infrastructure, but tools for renewing identity and improving quality of life, based on traditional Omani architecture and its understanding of the environment and social behaviour”.

He noted that Omani architectural principles – such as the use of local building materials, natural ventilation through mashrabiyas, and compact layouts that create shaded pathways – can be adapted to modern urban needs.

Traditional systems like falaj irrigation, mud buildings and narrow passageways provide a foundation for designs that reduce energy consumption, improve air quality and direct pedestrian flow.

Shakiri said smart city development must adapt to the local environment, use resources sustainably and integrate technology in a way that serves the community before the technology itself.

Dr Haitham bin Najim al Abri, an architect and researcher in Omani architecture, said the country’s urban heritage reflects “the Omanis’ genius in harmonising with nature and respecting resources”. He asserted, “Smart cities here are not copies of global models, but an extension of the genius of our ancestors, where technology nurtures identity rather than erasing it.”

Abri identified challenges including the import of generic international designs, lack of digital documentation of heritage, and limited local expertise combining heritage and smart technologies. He said these could be addressed through local innovation, legislation to integrate identity into urban design, and hybrid education combining heritage knowledge with modern engineering skills.

Property owner Abdul Aziz bin Mohammed al Balushi said heritage values are visible in the planning of Sultan Haitham City. “We see respect for privacy in neighbourhood designs, and spaces such as mosques, councils and parks that encourage community interaction.” The city’s architecture draws from traditional motifs such as arches and engravings, while integrating smart lighting, connected green spaces and dedicated pedestrian and cycling paths.

