The shocking report that residents of Tynwald and Stordford in Harare were forced to purchase their own 315kVA, 11/0.4kV transformer after nearly a month without electricity exposes the systemic rot in public service delivery.

Elderly pensioners, some dependent on refrigerated medication, were plunged into darkness and then implicitly told that their salvation lies in their own pockets.

This is not a one-off incident; it is the predictable outcome of a power utility overwhelmed by theft, hollowed out by corruption, and paralysed by outdated infrastructure.

The theft and vandalism of power infrastructure, particularly distribution transformers and high-voltage overhead cables, has reached crisis proportions in Zimbabwe.

Communities routinely endure weeks or months without power after transformers are stolen or stripped, while ZETDC cites shortages, lack of spares, or budgetary constraints.

What is deeply troubling is that these thefts have become routine, to the point where citizens are nudged to finance critical infrastructure that they neither own nor control.

This represents a quiet erosion of the social contract: citizens pay twice—once through tariffs and taxes, and again through direct replacement of stolen state assets.

Persistent load shedding exacerbates this problem.

Chronic outages leave transformers and power lines inactive and lightly monitored, creating an environment ripe for theft.

In a network plagued by repeated blackouts, tampering with electricity infrastructure becomes normalized, illegal connections flourish, and criminal syndicates operate with minimal risk.

In this sense, electricity scarcity is not merely a symptom of systemic failure—it is also an enabler of further theft.

Another major factor is outdated infrastructure.

Many Zimbabwean transformers and lines were built decades ago, using high-value copper and aluminium that are easy to strip and sell.

They are poorly secured, exposed, and lack modern anti-theft features.

By contrast, modern power infrastructure in developed countries is designed to deter theft: materials with low resale value, tamper-proof enclosures, welded panels, and embedded sensors detect oil loss, unauthorized removal, or load anomalies.

Remote monitoring systems trigger rapid responses when tampering occurs.

Removing or vandalizing such modern equipment is technically difficult, risky, and economically unprofitable.

Zimbabwe’s failure to upgrade its infrastructure leaves it vulnerable by design.

Weak security systems magnify these vulnerabilities.

Many transformers are exposed, unmonitored, or installed without alarms.

Patrols are irregular, response times slow, and investigations rarely lead to arrests or convictions.

In developed countries, power infrastructure is secured in fenced substations, steel enclosures, or at heights that are difficult to access.

Surveillance and rapid-response mechanisms deter theft, making it both difficult and risky.

Zimbabwe’s lack of such security measures renders theft a low-risk, high-reward activity.

Corruption and insider collusion worsen the crisis.

Decommissioning a live or recently live 315kVA transformer requires technical knowledge, specialized tools, and confidence handling high-voltage equipment.

Allegations that some ZETDC employees or contractors may collude with criminal syndicates cannot be ignored.

Corruption also diverts funds meant for infrastructure upgrades, routine maintenance, and security investments.

It undermines accountability, erodes public trust, and reinforces the perception that electricity infrastructure is fair game for exploitation.

Poverty and unemployment provide a ready supply of recruits for these theft networks, while informal scrap-metal markets offer easy exit routes for stolen copper and aluminium.

Weak policing and delayed prosecutions further lower the risk for thieves.

When these factors converge, transformer theft becomes systematic, predictable, and industrialized rather than sporadic criminality.

The contrast with developed countries is instructive.

There, theft is rare not because citizens are morally superior, but because structural deterrents exist.

Scrap-metal markets are tightly regulated with licensing, traceability, and cashless transactions.

Utilities mark equipment chemically or physically, making resale risky.

Transformers are secured in tamper-proof enclosures, and embedded sensors or remote monitoring systems trigger rapid responses to tampering.

Law enforcement treats infrastructure theft as organized crime.

Reliable electricity supplies reduce the incentive for illegal connections, and social norms stigmatize vandalism.

Theft becomes difficult, unprofitable, and dangerous.

Zimbabwe has failed to implement these measures at scale.

Many transformers remain poorly secured, exposed, and easy targets.

Surveillance is minimal, response times are slow, and investigations rarely deter future crimes.

Even worse, there is a troubling acceptance of this reality.

When ZETDC explains its inability to replace stolen equipment as if vandalism were an unforeseeable event rather than a recurring, predictable risk, it admits strategic failure.

The Tynwald–Stordford case also raises ethical and policy questions.

Allowing residents to buy a transformer, refunding them later through electricity units, while asserting full ownership and discretion over its use, borders on exploitation.

Communities are involuntarily turned into financiers of public infrastructure without guarantees against repeat vandalism.

Should the newly purchased transformer be stolen again, citizens are left to dig even deeper.

This is neither sustainable nor just.

Reducing theft and vandalism of power infrastructure in Zimbabwe requires structural reform, not sporadic police raids.

Scrap-metal markets must be decisively regulated, with licensing, traceability, and enforcement.

ZETDC must prioritize modern security technologies—tamper-proof enclosures, remote monitoring, and alarms—as essential investments.

Insider collusion must be investigated with visible consequences.

Communities should be engaged as partners in protection, not financiers of last resort.

Corruption must be confronted honestly.

As long as funds meant for infrastructure protection are siphoned off and insiders can collude with criminals with impunity, theft will continue unabated.

Electricity is a lifeline, not a luxury.

For the elderly, the sick, and struggling businesses, uninterrupted power is essential for survival.

A society that normalizes darkness, and then charges citizens to escape it, has failed in its most basic obligations.

The tragedy of Tynwald and Stordford is not that residents were left without power for a month—it is that such an ordeal has become plausible, familiar, and almost routine.

That, above all, should alarm us.

