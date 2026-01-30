RAS AL KHAIMAH - The Government of Ras Al Khaimah, represented by the Public Services Department, has signed a long-term Sewage Treatment Agreement (STA) with a consortium of companies, comprising Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE), TAQA Water Solutions, and Saur International.

The agreement covers the development of the Ras Al Khaimah Wastewater Treatment Plant, with a treatment capacity of 60,000 cubic metres per day. Upon completion, the project will serve a potential population of 300,000.

The transformative public-private partnership (PPP) will upgrade and expand the Emirate’s wastewater infrastructure, reinforcing Ras Al Khaimah’s long-term vision for the sustainable development of communities and urban areas, environmental stewardship, and the provision of high-quality public services.

This partnership is Ras Al Khaimah’s first PPP venture, marking a historic milestone that sets a strong precedent for future collaboration between the public and private sectors in essential infrastructure.

The positive market response to the inaugural PPP reflects the confidence in the Emirate’s transparent, well-governed model and its ability to attract long-term investment into resilient, sustainable assets.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Public Services Department, affirmed that the signing of the agreement reflects Ras Al Khaimah’s approach to advancing vital projects that directly touch people’s lives, in line with the vision of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, to make the Emirate a hub of prosperity across all sectors. This is achieved through the development of advanced infrastructure that reinforces quality of life, supports resource sustainability, and keeps pace with the requirements of urban growth.

Sheikh Ahmed added that RAK’s developmental journey continues with confidence through operating models that strengthen partnerships with the private sector and leverage its expertise and innovation.

He noted that such models help accelerate delivery, enhance operational efficiency and ensure the long-term sustainability of assets and services, guided by clear performance standards that deliver lasting value for society, the economy and the environment.

The agreement was signed at the EtihadWE Museum, located within the Saud bin Saqr Energy and Innovation Complex in the Al Barirat area in Ras Al Khaimah, and was joined by Jasim Hussain Thabet, Group CEO and MD of TAQA Group; Eng. Khalid Fadl Al Ali, Director-General of the Ras Al Khaimah Public Services Department; Eng. Yousef Ahmed Al Ali, CEO of Etihad Water and Electricity; Eng. Ahmed Al Shamsi, CEO of TAQA Water Solutions; and Christophe Tanguy, CEO of Saur Middle East.

Khalid Al Ali stated that the project will improve treatment efficiency, strengthen operational reliability and enhance infrastructure readiness to meet the demands of urban expansion, supporting sustainable growth, protecting the environment and raising the standard of services provided to residents.

He added that the project carries added importance as Ras Al Khaimah’s first public-private partnership, establishing a practical model for collaboration in essential infrastructure projects and opening broader horizons for long-term investment in resilient and sustainable assets.

He explained that the PPP model contributes to improved service quality and faster delivery, guided by clear performance standards that support sustainable development and enhance quality of life across the community.

“The signing of this agreement represents a practical step towards strengthening the resilience and readiness of Ras Al Khaimah’s wastewater infrastructure, while supporting long-term water security objectives. Through this public-private partnership, the Government is bringing together public sector leadership with a consortium that has proven capabilities in project development and operations," Yousef Al Ali said.

Ahmed Al Shamsi said, "This project represents a significant milestone for TAQA Water Solutions, marking our first major undertaking in distributing the recycled water. By managing the entire process, from collecting and treatment to distribution, we are maximising the value of water resources while supporting Ras Al Khaimah’s goals to continue positioning itself as a leading sustainable tourism destination and a vibrant economic hub.”

He added that TAQA Water Solutions will collect wastewater at the Ras Al Khaimah Wastewater Treatment Plant through a 6.3 km gravity pipeline and distribute the recycled water via a network extending up to 26 km. This will allow for the reuse of 100 percent of recycled water across vital areas, including irrigation and cooling, in line with the UAE 2030 Vision, the UAE's Net Zero 2050 Strategy and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals related to sustainable cities and communities.

Tanguy commented, “The partnership project encompasses the development of an integrated wastewater treatment plant employing state-of-the-art technologies, as well as the establishment of supporting infrastructure, including a treated wastewater transmission network."

The project will be delivered through a Build–Own–Operate–Transfer (BOOT) model, under which the project company formed by the consortium will assume responsibility for the design, financing, construction, commissioning, insurance, ownership, operation, and maintenance of the plant and its associated assets throughout the project lifecycle.

At the conclusion of the partnership term, ownership of all project assets will be transferred to the Department of Public Services, in line with established public–private partnership frameworks and best international practices.

The project is expected to support sustainable urban development, strengthen environmental infrastructure, and advance public sector objectives related to efficiency, service integration, and long-term value creation for the community.