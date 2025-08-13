Arab Finance: Bonyan for Development and Trade reported a 33.2% year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profits in the first half (H1) of 2025, recording EGP 1.025 billion, versus EGP 1.536 billion, according to an emailed press release.

Total revenues amounted to EGP 397.3 million in H1 2025, marking an annual increase of 5% from EGP 361.3 million in H1 2024.

The company’s gross asset value (GAV) reached EGP 17.41 billion in the first six months of 2025, higher than EGP 15.96 million in 2024.

On July 22nd, Bonyan commenced trading its shares on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) at an opening price of EGP 4.96 per share.