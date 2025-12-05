Cairo - Dice for Ready-Made Garments (Dice Sport and Casual Wear) generated year-on-year (YoY) lower consolidated net profits after tax at EGP 301.65 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, against EGP 804.69 million.

The earnings per share (EPS) retreated to EGP 0.17 in 9M-25 from 0.45 in the same period a year earlier, according to the financial results.

Consolidated net sales reached EGP 5.13 billion during the January-September 2025 period, which reflected an annual hike from EGP 4.05 billion.

Furthermore, the consolidated total assets increased to EGP 6.70 billion as of 30 September 2025 when compared with EGP 5.19 billion as of 31 December 2024.

Standalone Results for 9M

The EGX-listed company recorded EGP 225.81 million in non-consolidated net profits after tax during 9M-25, which came lower YoY than EGP 760.79 million.

Standalone net revenues jumped to EGP 5.09 billion in 9M-25 from EGP 4.04 billion in 9M-24, while the EPS shrank to EGP 0.13 from 0.43.

Non-consolidated total assets amounted to EGP 6.41 billion in 9M-25, against EGP 4.99 billion at the end of 2024.

Quarterly Financials

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, Dice posted consolidated net profits after tax of EGP 109.58 million, against EGP 318.92 million in Q3-24.

Furthermore, the consolidated net sales rose to EGP 1.94 billion in Q3-25 from EGP 1.66 billion in Q3-24, whereas the EPS declined to EGP 0.06 from EGP 0.12.

As for the standalone results, the net profits after tax plummeted to EGP 76.75 million in Q3-25 from EGP 294.96 million in Q3-24, while the EPS fell to EGP 0.04 from EGP 0.17.

The company posted an annual jump in non-consolidated net revenues to EGP 1.90 billion in Q3-25 from EGP 1.67 billion in the corresponding period of 2024.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

