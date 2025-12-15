Cairo - Arab Valves Company incurred net losses after tax of EGP 6.62 million during the first half (H1) of 2025, against net profits after tax of EGP 1.63 million in H1-24.

Revenues hiked to EGP 81.18 million in the January-June 2025 period from EGP 69.57 million in H1-24, according to the financial results.

The loss per share amounted to EGP 0.08 in H1-25 when compared to an earnings per share (EPS) of EGP 0.02 in the same period a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the total assets hit EGP 193.40 million as of 30 June 2025, reflecting a decline from EGP 197.31 million in January-December 2024.

Quarterly Results

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the EGX-listed company posted an annual rise in net profits after tax to EGP 778,461, compared with EGP 380,210.

The revenues decreased to EGP 36.01 million in the three-month period that ended on 30 June 2025 from EGP 41.09 million in Q2-24, while the EPS climbed to EGP 0.010 from EGP 0.005.

Since early 2025, Arab Valves’ stock has broken out from accumulation near EGP 4, supported by higher volumes, and climbed in stages toward EGP 7.50, confirming an uptrend. It is now consolidating above support, forming higher lows and testing new price levels.

