The Egyptian Media Production City (EMPC) has announced its financial budget for 2026, targeting net profits of EGP 723.586 million, according to a bourse filing.

As for the revenues, the EGX-listed firm expects a total amount of EGP 1.444 billion for the next year.

In the first half (H1) of 2025, EMPC generated 24.26% year-on-year (YoY) lower consolidated net profit after tax at EGP 359.512 million, versus EGP 473.598 million.

