Arab Finance: Edita Food Industries said it expects generating total sales of about EGP 20.5 billion in 2025, supported by the company’s operational performance and its multi-year growth strategy, as per a disclosure.

The company also outlined an investment plan of roughly EGP 4 billion through 2026, covering its factories in Egypt, Morocco, and Iraq.

The planned spending is designed to expand Edita’s production capacity in line with rising demand in local and regional markets.

Edita’s plan includes adding four new production lines and implementing further operational expansions across the three countries.

Production in Iraq is scheduled to begin in early 2026.

The company aims to raise its sales volume to around EGP 26 billion by 2026 while advancing its regional expansion strategy, which it says will reinforce its position across key markets in the coming years.