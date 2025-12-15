Arab Finance: Maridive and Oil Services recorded a 105.59% year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company in the first nine months of 2025, according to the financial results.

Consolidated net profit stood at $34.534 million, compared to $16.796 million in the first nine months of 2024.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased to $0.073 from $0.036.

Meanwhile, operating revenues climbed to $185.408 million from $154.457 million.

As for the standalone business, the company turned to net losses valued at $20.983 million at the end of September 2025, versus net profits amounting to $1.965 million a year earlier.

Standalone operating revenues increased to $57.749 million from $48.940 million.

Maridive & Oil Services Company recently secured a contract in the UAE, with an annual value of $8.95 million.