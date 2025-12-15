Most Gulf stock markets fell in early trading on Monday, tracking global peers, as investors awaited a raft of delayed U.S. economic data this week that will offer a long-anticipated read on the world's largest economy.



The upcoming employment, inflation and other indicators are especially critical because investors and the Federal Reserve have been operating with limited visibility since a 43-day U.S. federal government shutdown postponed economic data releases.



The Fed last week cut rates by 25 basis points for a third straight meeting but signalled further reductions are unlikely in the near term as it waits for clearer data.



U.S. monetary policy shifts have a significant impact on Gulf markets, where most currencies are pegged to the dollar.

Dubai's benchmark stock index .DFMGI dropped 0.8%, dragged lower by broad-based losses across sectors. Emaar Properties EMAR.DU slipped 1%, while Gulf Navigation Holding tumbled 9.7%.



Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI fell 0.7%, with all sectors in negative territory, led by finance, utilities and materials. Saudi National Bank 1180.SE, the kingdom's largest lender by assets, lost 1.1%, and Saudi Arabian Mining Co 1211.SE declined 1.2%.



Scientific and Medical Equipment House 4014.SE, however, rose 2.2% after it said on Sunday it had signed an exclusive distribution agreement with China-based Guangdong Biolight Meditech Co.



The Abu Dhabi benchmark index .FTFADGI edged down 0.1%, weighed by a 1.4% drop in Alpha Dhabi Holding ALPHADHABI.AD and a 1.2% decline in Abu Dhabi Ports Co ADPORTS.AD.



The ports operator, AD Ports, plans to launch a cash mandatory tender offer to acquire an additional stake in Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling ALCN.CA which would give it majority ownership in one of Egypt's largest container terminal operators.



The Qatari benchmark index .QSI was down 0.6%, with almost all constituents in the red. Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, the region's largest lender, eased 1%, while Qatar Fuel Co QFLS.QA shed 0.8%.



