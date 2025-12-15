Arab Finance: The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement represents a combined gross domestic product (GDP) exceeding $3.4 trillion, Egypt’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib noted.

During his participation in the second edition of the AfCFTA Business Forum in Morocco, El-Khatib reviewed Egypt’s vision and priorities for the next phase to advance economic integration across the continent.

He also emphasized the need to improve the investment and trade environment by developing infrastructure, advancing logistics services, streamlining procedures, and establishing clear regulatory frameworks that support production and trade.

The current intra-African trade estimates do not exceed 15% of the continent's total trade, the minister highlighted, affirming that effective implementation of the agreement can significantly increase this percentage.

Hence, this step boosts growth, increases investment, and creates broader opportunities for youth and women, he added.

El-Khatib recently chaired the fifth session of the Egypt-Morocco Joint Trade Committee, describing the committee meeting as a “pivotal step” toward strengthening economic and commercial ties.

He stated that bilateral trade between the two countries has grown in recent years, reaching about $1.1 billion in 2024 and $897 million between January and October 2025.