Bpifrance, with the support of Business France and the French South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FSACCI), is proud to announce the launch of the International Business Immersion Program in South Africa, a dynamic program designed to foster business opportunities and partnerships between France and South Africa.

From 1-5 December 2025, a delegation of innovative French companies will explore the South African market through a series of networking sessions, business meetings, and sector-specific visits in Johannesburg and Cape Town. This initiative aims to strengthen economic ties and accelerate the international development of French SMEs and mid-sized firms in one of Africa’s most promising economies.

The program brings together a diverse group of companies representing sectors such as digital transformation (Markentive), medical software (INLOG), sustainable IT (SustainIT), smart mobility (Cezigue), waste management and environmental services (Séché Environnement), industrial maintenance (ALTRAD ENDEL), hygiene and disinfection technologies (CODIS), and geosciences for energy transition (Geolinks).

Key Objectives of the Program:

Facilitate high-level networking with South African business leaders and institutions.

Explore strategic partnerships and investment opportunities.

Promote French expertise in innovation, sustainability, and industrial performance.

Olivier Vincent, Executive Director in charge of Export at Bpifrance said: “South Africa is the most developed and diversified market on the continent and represents more than 60% of Southern Africa’s GDP. It thus offers tremendous opportunities for our French companies that wish to set up there. Bpifrance is actively working with economic players in the field through its Euroquity platform, its Africa-France community of entrepreneurs (nearly 80 in South Africa) and its holdings in the Averroès fund of funds. Through this business pathway, Bpifrance is committed to stimulating the development of French companies and will enable them to deploy new growth levers by benefiting from a tailor-made program with high added value.”

Camille Tricoire, Director of Business France for Southern & South Africa adds: ” Designed for impact, the mission places French SMEs and mid‑caps on a fast track to Sub‑Saharan expansion, combining strategic briefings, sector insights and curated B2B meetings to unlock opportunities in South Africa. Through Business France’s local presence in Johannesburg, participants gain access to decision‑makers and vetted partners, fostering durable, high‑performance partnerships between South Africa and France.”

List of participating companies:

MARKENTIVE – Paris (Ile-de-France) (75) Markentive, based in Paris, is a consulting firm specializing in the digital transformation of organizations through the implementation of CRM tools and the deployment of effective marketing campaigns. The company supports its clients in optimizing their customer relationship strategy and automating their marketing processes, thereby promoting growth and commercial efficiency. With its expertise in strategy, technology, and marketing, Markentive is now expanding its international presence, particularly in South Africa, following the acquisition of a local company, thus affirming its ambition to become a global player in marketing and digital transformation consulting. Markentive | HubSpot Agency – CRM & SalesOps integrator INLOG – Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes (69) INLOG, a member of the GENII group, is a French medical software publisher specializing in the management of blood, tissues, cells, and hospital laboratories. For more than 25 years, the company has been designing, developing, and deploying innovative IT solutions dedicated to traceability, transfusion safety, and operational efficiency. Its EdgeSuite™️ software suite—including EdgeBlood™️, EdgeLab™️, EdgeCell®️, EdgeTrack™️, and SapaNet™️—supports healthcare facilities, blood banks, and national agencies in the comprehensive management of biological and transfusion processes. A key player in Europe, INLOG is now continuing its international expansion in the EMEA, North American, and Asia-Pacific markets, confirming its role as a leader in the digitalization of the biomedical sector. Logiciel de santé – Inlog SUSTAINIT – Boulogne-Billancourt, (Ile-de-France) (92) SustainIT is an independent consulting firm specializing in the design, optimization, and sustainability of digital infrastructures. Based in France, the company supports large organizations and data center operators in their energy, regulatory, and technological transformation projects. Thanks to its expertise in energy performance, eco-design, and monitoring, SustainIT helps its clients balance performance, profitability, and measurable reduction of their environmental impact, thereby affirming its role as a key partner in the sustainable digital transition. SustainIT – Responsible, profitable and sustainable data centers | Green IT CEZIGUE – Labège, (Haute-Garonne) (31) Cezigue is a French company specializing in the development of smart mobility solutions accessible to all. Its mission: to democratize digital mobility by offering small businesses, SMEs, and local authorities tools that are as powerful as those offered by large platforms, but tailored to their needs and resources. Thanks to a no-code platform that enables the creation of connected services for vehicles and fleets, Cezigue supports its customers in innovating without the usual technical barriers. As a member of the innovation ecosystem (La MASHine – Toulouse, Station F via the MoovLab program, La Fabrique des Mobilités), the company is at the heart of sustainable, local, and smart mobility. The all in one platform dedicated to the future mobilities SÉCHÉ ENVIRONNEMENT – Laval, (Mayenne) (53) Séché Environnement is a leading French group specializing in waste treatment and recovery and industrial decontamination, with over 40 years of expertise. Based in France, it offers integrated solutions to manufacturers, local authorities, and public entities: collection, sorting, material or energy recovery, treatment of hazardous and non-hazardous waste, sanitation, industrial water treatment, and remediation of polluted sites. With a presence in more than 9 countries and over 120 international locations, Séché Environnement supports ecological and industrial transitions with a strong ambition: to transform waste into sustainable resources. Séché Environnement – A partner in your ecological transition ALTRAD ENDEL – Colombes, (Ile-de-France) (92) ALTRAD ENDEL is a major French player in industrial maintenance and energy services, specializing in the installation of metal structures, boiler making, and piping at power generation and industrial sites. For nearly 200 years, the company has been applying its expertise in engineering, construction, maintenance, and revamping of complex facilities, particularly for thermal power plants, nuclear sites, and large industrial complexes. It supports its customers at every stage: design and engineering, new construction, modification of existing facilities, industrial transfers, dismantling, and decontamination. As a trusted partner for electricity producers, the company emphasizes safety, quality, compliance with standards (boiler making, piping, pressure equipment), and a strong local presence. ALTRAD ENDEL, a natural and decisive partner for today and tomorrow’s industries – ALTRAD ENDEL CODIS – Les Sorinières, (Loire-Atlantique) (44) CODIS is a French company founded in 1988 that specializes in the development, design, and distribution of cleaning and disinfection technologies, as well as hygiene and maintenance products for professionals. The company offers innovative solutions including steam cleaning, cryogenics (dry ice), preheated high-pressure cleaners, and ozonated water generators for disinfection. CODIS works with a wide range of sectors (agri-food, industry, medical, local authorities), focusing on performance, safety, and respect for the environment, and has established itself as a partner of choice for professionals with high standards of industrial cleanliness and disinfection. Fournisseur de produits d’hygiène, d’entretien et d’EPI – CODIS GEOLINKS – Paris (Ile-de-France) (75) Geolinks is a French deep tech start-up in geosciences, specializing in passive monitoring of the geological subsurface. The company develops innovative technologies based on the analysis of natural seismic noise, offering a sustainable, reliable, and low-carbon approach to subsurface monitoring. Its industrial applications cover areas that are essential to the energy transition: exploration of natural hydrogen, sustainable management of mining waste, optimization of water resources, geological CO₂ sequestration, and underground hydrogen storage. By offering an economically viable solution with a low environmental footprint, Geolinks actively contributes to the responsible and sustainable use of subsurface resources. Geolinks – Innovative Geophysical monitoring for a sustainable future

