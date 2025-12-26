The United Nations Security Council has approved a one-year extension of the African Union’s peacekeeping mission in Somalia, reaffirming international support for stabilising the country amid funding shortfalls and the persistent threat posed by al-Shabaab.

On Tuesday, the Council adopted Resolution 2809 (2025), extending the mandate of the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (Aussom) until December 31, 2026.

Under the resolution, the Council authorised the African Union to maintain up to 11,826 uniformed personnel, including 680 police officers, to support stabilisation and security efforts.

The Council said sustained international backing for Aussom and the Somali Security Forces remains critical to consolidating gains against al-Shabaab and improving security in Somalia and the wider region. It urged both traditional and new donors to provide adequate and predictable funding.

The resolution also said the United Nations Transitional Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNTMIS) would cease operations on October 31, 2026, after completing the second phase of its transition. The Council approved the transition plan outlined in the Secretary-General’s September 30 report.

Council members strongly condemned al-Shabaab attacks on Somali security forces, Aussom personnel and civilians, including terrorism, hostage-taking and kidnapping, as well as the recruitment of foreign terrorist fighters. The resolution urged Somalia’s federal government to strengthen coordination between Aussom and international security partners to improve operational effectiveness.

The Council asked the Secretary-General to provide updates on possible adjustments to support provided by the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS), progress in mobilising voluntary funding for the 2025 Aussom budget, prospects for 2026 financing and any developments that could affect future Council decisions.“Somalia has made enormous progress since the Security Council first authorised Amisom in 2007,” the UK’s ambassador to the UN said, adding that Council decisions must be guided by a clear understanding of Somalia’s national context.

The United States highlighted its significant financial contributions to Somalia-related missions but said the handover of security responsibilities to Somali authorities has been slow. It urged Somalia's federal and regional leaders to agree on a credible roadmap for eventually winding down the mission.

Troop-contributing countries, including Kenya, Uganda and Ethiopia, have repeatedly warned that the mission is being asked to do more with diminishing resources.

France called for new donors to mobilise urgently to strengthen the mission’s budget, while Denmark stressed that logistical support through Aussom is essential to sustaining UNSOS.

Pakistan echoed the African Union’s position that stable, long-term financing is needed to meet transition deadlines set in New York rather than Mogadishu.

Russia pushed back against efforts to broaden the mandate debate to include wider political assessments of Somalia, saying the Council should focus strictly on security and align with Somalia’s priorities.

Somalia has battled al-Shabaab for nearly two decades. While the militants have been pushed out of major cities, they retain control of some rural areas and have occasionally retaken territory previously cleared by security forces.

