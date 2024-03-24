Somalia's intelligence agency said 16 suspects had been arrested over a deadly attack on a popular hotel in the capital Mogadishu 10 days ago.

Three people were killed after Al-Shabaab jihadists stormed the SYL hotel near the highly-fortified presidential palace compound on March 14, leading to a siege of more than 13 hours.

Security forces also killed five assailants in a gun battle, police said after announcing the situation had been brought under control.

"Following extensive investigation, security forces successfully captured the network responsible for the SYL Hotel terrorist attack, arresting 16 suspects including the mastermind Abdinasir Dahir Nur," Somalia's National Intelligence and Security Agency said in a statement on X late on Saturday.

"Justice will be served in court for all involved," it added.

The hotel siege broke a relative lull in attacks by Al-Shabaab militants in the face of a major offensive against them launched in 2022 by government forces and local clan militias.

On Saturday, fighters from the Al-Qaeda-linked group also stormed a military base outside Mogadishu, with casualties reported.

Although the army and militias have retaken territory in central Somalia in the military operation, backed by an African Union force and US air strikes, there have been some setbacks.

Al-Shabaab, earlier this month, claimed that it had taken multiple locations in the area.