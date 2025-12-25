At the close of trading for the week, the NGX All-Share Index appreciated by 0.97 per cent to settle at 153,539.83 points, while market capitalisation rose by 0.98 per cent to N97.890 trillion. The performance reflected selective bargain hunting by investors amid thin trading sessions.

Activities on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) were limited to three trading days last week following the Federal Government’s declaration of Thursday, December 25, and Friday, December 26, 2025, as public holidays to mark the Christmas celebrations.

Despite the shortened trading window, the equities market closed the week on a positive note, with the benchmark index and market capitalisation recording modest gains.

Trading statistics showed a sharp decline in market activity compared with the previous week. A total of 2.876 billion shares valued at N63.832 billion were traded in 80,229 deals during the week, significantly lower than the 9.849 billion shares worth N305.843 billion exchanged in 126,584 deals in the preceding week. Market analysts attributed the slowdown largely to the reduced number of trading days occasioned by the festive holidays.

Sectoral performance indicated that the Financial Services Industry dominated trading activities. The sector recorded a turnover of 1.984 billion shares valued at N32.680 billion in 31,632 deals, accounting for 68.99 per cent of the total equity turnover volume and 51.20 per cent of the total value. The Investment Industry followed with 208.695 million shares worth N2.264 billion traded in 640 deals, while the Conglomerates Industry came third with 147.002 million shares valued at ₦6.085 billion across 1,676 deals.

Trading in a handful of stocks accounted for a significant portion of market activity. Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc, VFD Group Plc, and Custodian Investment Plc emerged as the most traded equities by volume. Combined, the three stocks accounted for 1.471 billion shares valued at N14.684 billion in 1,093 deals, representing 51.15 per cent of total turnover volume and 23.00 per cent of total turnover value for the week.

A review of sectoral indices showed mixed outcomes. While most indices closed in positive territory, the NGX Premium Index declined by 0.51 per cent, the NGX Insurance Index fell by 2.13 per cent, the NGX MERI Growth Index shed 0.23 per cent, and the NGX Lotus II Index dipped by 0.62 per cent. Meanwhile, the NGX Oil and Gas Index and the NGX Sovereign Bond Index closed flat.

Market breadth remained positive, though weaker than in the previous week. Forty-four equities appreciated in price, compared with fifty-five gainers recorded a week earlier. Thirty equities recorded price declines, lower than the thirty-six losers in the preceding week, while seventy-three equities closed unchanged, higher than the fifty-five recorded in the previous week.

Overall, the NGX ended the holiday-shortened week on a firm note, buoyed by gains in key market indicators. However, trading volumes remained subdued, with investors expected to return in greater numbers as normal trading activities resume after the festive break.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

