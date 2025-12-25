The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has disclosed that the National Identification Number (NIN) issued by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) now automatically serves as the Tax Identification Number (Tax ID) for individual Nigerians under the new tax framework.

The clarification was made in a public sensitisation video on the new tax laws that has been circulating online.

In the video, the FIRS explained that the reform is aimed at simplifying tax administration and addressing public concerns about the requirement for a Tax ID in certain financial and economic transactions.

The Service also stated that registered businesses will not be required to obtain a separate Tax ID, as their Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) registration number now fulfils that role under the new tax system.

“The Tax ID unifies all TINs previously issued by FIRS and state internal revenue services into a single identifier,” the Service said. “For individuals, your NIN automatically serves as your Tax ID, while for registered companies, your CAC RC number is used. You do not need a physical card, the Tax ID is a unique number linked directly into your identity.”

The clarification follows public concerns over provisions in the tax laws suggesting that a Tax ID would be mandatory for owning a bank account.

The FIRS explained that the requirement is based on the Nigeria Tax Administration Act (NTAA), which is scheduled to take effect from January 1, 2026.

The agency noted, however, that the use of a Tax ID for transactions is not new, adding that the requirement has existed since the Finance Act of 2019. According to the Service, the NTAA strengthens the framework to improve efficiency and compliance.

The FIRS said the new Tax ID system is intended to simplify identification, reduce duplication, close gaps that enable tax evasion, and ensure that individuals and businesses earning taxable income contribute accordingly.

Under the new arrangement, Nigerians who have been issued a NIN are now considered to automatically have a Tax ID and may be brought into the tax system if they earn taxable income.

