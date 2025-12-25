In December, Pick n Pay held two Market Days that spotlighted Cape-based small businesses, allowing the entrepreneurs behind the products to engage directly with consumers.



Pick n Pay Market Days provide an educational and interactive platform for small business suppliers to build brand awareness, connect with customers and test their products in a live retail environment.

The initiative forms part of Pick n Pay’s broader commitment to supporting small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) and growing proudly South African brands.

“This face-to-face engagement has already helped several suppliers secure listings in new areas and grow their businesses sustainably. It is one of the ways Pick n Pay demonstrates its commitment to driving shared growth and empowering communities,” says Mark Bandi, Pick n Pay SMME executive.

Bandi added that suppliers are selected based on innovation, competitiveness and community impact, with a strong focus on products that are proudly South African, price competitive and contribute to job creation and community upliftment.

“After each Market Day, we consistently see a noticeable increase in product sales and customer interest.

"Many suppliers tell us that their participation leads to broader regional listings and stronger brand affinity, as customers return to repurchase the products they discovered on the day. When our SMMEs succeed, our customers, communities and economy succeed too."

Market Days

The first Market Day took place on 16 December Pick n Pay Rondebosch Family, where shoppers interacted with suppliers including Tempus Dynamics, Wonder Snacks, Lucky Pet, Joburger, Pura Bev and AJ Products.

The second Market Day was hosted on 19 December at Pick n Pay Brackenfell Hyper, featuring a wide range of small and family-owned businesses showcasing their products through tastings, demonstrations, special offers and giveaways.

Participating suppliers included Pura Bev, Tempus Dynamics, Source Queen, Umatie, Wonder Snacks, French Confectionery, Joburger, Euro Chocolates, HQ Foods, Commessa and La Ricmal.

