Lead Expert in Credit Ratings at the African Peer Review Mechanism AfCRA will not replace global agencies: It will challenge them to see Africa differently

Africa’s financing landscape presents a striking paradox. The continent is home to some of the world’s fastest-growing econ- omies, abundant natural resources, and a young, entrepreneurial population. Yet, when African governments tap interna- tional capital markets, they are perceived as highly risky propositions and charged some of the world’s highest borrowing costs – often hundreds of basis points above peers in Asia or Latin America. This so-called ‘Africa premium’ has become one of the continent’s most costly penalties. Even before the Covid-19 pan- demic, African Eurobond spreads exceeded those from similarly rated emerging mar- kets by 200 to 400 basis points.

In 2022, Ghana’s 10-year Eurobond yields climbed above 12% before its de- fault, while Latin American peers with comparable debt metrics borrowed at un- der 8%. Nigeria’s 10-year bonds continue to trade roughly 300 basis points above Brazil’s, despite comparable fiscal indi- cators.

The result is stark. African govern- ments are spending more on debt service and less on infrastructure, education and healthcare.

By 2024, more than 20 African countries were either in or at high risk of debt dis- tress. The problem is not just weak funda- mentals. Often, even when these improve, yields do not respond. This disconnect reflects how global investors and rating agencies perceive and price African risk.

Power and pitfalls of global rating agencies

At the heart of this issue lies the domi- nance of three global credit rating agen- cies – Moody’s, S&P Global and Fitch Rat- ings. Controlling over 95% of the world’s rating market, their assessments shape investors’ sentiment, benchmark indices and eligibility for all forms of financing.

Yet their assessment of African issuers has long been criticised as pro-cyclical and insufficiently attuned to regional realities. Empirical research shows Af- rican sovereigns are often rated more conservatively than peers with similar macroeconomic indicators. Downgrades frequently precede and even trigger mar- ket selloffs, amplifying risk rather than merely reflecting it.

Unsolicited ratings, issued without sovereign participation, remain common and typically punitive. Two countries with identical debt and growth profiles may receive different ratings, with the African sovereign penalised on subjective factors such as institutional weakness and policy uncertainty.

This creates a vicious cycle; inflated risk perceptions lead to higher borrowing costs, which worsen fiscal pressures and reinforce the very pessimism that caused the mispricing in the first place.

The birth of AfCRA

African leaders have acted to correct these structural imbalances. In 2023, the African Union’s Specialised Techni- cal Committee of Ministers of Finance, Monetary Affairs, Economic Planning and Integration endorsed the establishment of the Africa Credit Rating Agency (AfCRA).

The mission of the AfCRA, currently in the final stages of being launched, is both symbolic and practical. Symbolically, it is set to affirm Africa’s financial sover- eignty, and the continent’s determina- tion to reclaim its narrative on how it is perceived and priced. Practically, AfCRA will deliver Africa-informed, context- intelligent credit assessments that com- plement, rather than replace, the global agencies.

By leveraging local data, regional ex- pertise and contextual analysis, AfCRA will offer investors a more complete, ev- idence-based view of African risk - one that is grounded in realities rather than conservative assumptions.

How AfCRA could lower borrowing costs

AfCRA’s contribution to reducing Afri- ca’s cost of capital will operate through four main channels:

• Because investors penalise Africa for non-materialising uncertainty, AfCRA will access more granular and real- time local data to close information gaps that inflate the ‘risk premium’ African issuers face.

• Dominance of the three global rat- ing agencies has stifled innovation. The introduction of the AfCRA will bring a new benchmark that can either pressure or persuade the global agen- cies to improve their methodologies, assumptions and engagements in Af-rica.

• Beyond sovereign ratings, AfCRA will rate sub-sovereigns, corporates and infrastructure projects, deepening do- mestic capital markets and broadening investor participation.

• An independent, private sector-driven AfCRA signals institutional maturity and strengthens investor confidence. Even if its ratings match those of glob- al agencies, its methodology and data sources can enhance investor confi- dence and reduce perceived risk.

A simple illustrative model underscores this potential. Taking Africa’s $155bn bond stock and a conservative 1% yield reduc- tion resulting from the AfCRA’s credibility effect, the continent could collectively save an estimated $7bn in interest over five years. These savings could fund de- velopment, education, healthcare and cli- mate resilience.

Challenges ahead

AfCRA’s promise will depend on its cred- ibility, independence and ability to build trust among investors. The African Union has recognised the importance of ensur- ing that AfCRA operates free from po- litical interference to serve its purpose. Its governance, funding and analytical framework will demonstrate transparency and professionalism.

The biggest task is market integration, embedding AfCRA into investor practice. Its impact will be realised when multi-lateral institutions, asset managers and index providers begin referencing AfCRA ratings in their decisions.

Its legitimacy will rest on techni- cal rigour, not political and sentimental rhetoric. AfCRA will not issue artificially favourable ratings, it will issue accurate ones, even if that means some African issuers receive lower grades than they already have.

AfCRA is not a silver bullet. Lowering Africa’s borrowing costs also requires stronger fiscal discipline, debt transpar- ency and deeper domestic capital markets.

Still, AfCRA addresses a critical miss- ing link – information asymmetry. It complements global initiatives such as the IMF’s Debt Sustainability Framework and the G20 Common Framework, while reinforcing Africa’s call for a fairer global financial architecture.

For AfCRA to become a credible and sustainable institution, it must be owned, supported and utilised by Africa’s finan- cial community. Banks, insurers, pension funds and development finance institu- tions hold the key to its legitimacy.

Here is how the financial sector should support AfCRA. First, Africa’s leading fi- nancial institutions should not remain spectators. Banks, regional development banks and pension funds must invest in AfCRA’s equity and governance struc- tures. Market participation will ensure that AfCRA remains commercially disci- plined and technically credible. Second, accurate ratings depend on reliable data. Banks, credit bureaus and regulators will help AfCRA to overcome data scarcity by sharing anonymised market data, default histories and sectoral insights.

Third, nothing will strengthen AfCRA’s reputation more than adoption. African banks, pension funds and asset managers should integrate AfCRA ratings into their internal credit assessments and portfolio decisions. Market use is the ultimate test of credibility. Lastly, central banks, se- curities commissions and regional blocs should formally recognise AfCRA’s rat- ings in prudential frameworks, capital adequacy rules, investment guidelines and bond- listing requirements.

While AfCRA is a private-sector-driven initiative, it is also a public good, a cor- nerstone of Africa’s financial sovereignty. Supporting it is an investment in fairer perception, lower borrowing costs and more informed global engagement.

By rallying behind AfCRA, Africa’s fi- nancial institutions will be playing their part in closing the information and trust gap that has long inflated the continent’s cost of capital. n

