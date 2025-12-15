Arab Finance: Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, on December 13th, attended the announcement of the establishment of the African Trade Center of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in the New Capital, as per a statement.

Speaking at the event, Madbouly said the Afreximbank African Trade Center (AATC) will be the first of its kind in North Africa and is expected to support the expansion of trade and investment opportunities.

The center marks a new chapter in Africa’s commercial transformation and reinforces Egypt’s role as a key driver of Africa’s future trade, he added.

The Prime Minister also noted that a unified African market would help achieve economies of scale, accelerate industrialization, and encourage the development of regional value chains. This helps reduce the continent’s long-standing reliance on raw material exports.

Moreover, Madbouly said that deeper integration would strengthen Africa’s collective bargaining power globally, attract foreign direct investment (FDI), and prove critical in addressing shared challenges.

These challenges involve poverty reduction, youth employment, and the development of urgently needed cross-border infrastructure, including road and energy networks, he added.

Continental integration is the key to achieving sustainable and inclusive growth and securing Africa’s rightful position as a major player in the global economy, he remarked.

From a strategic perspective, Madbouly mentioned that such partnerships enhance Egypt’s position as a central hub linking Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.

These partnerships are also vital for managing pressing cross-border issues and ensuring energy security through regional grid interconnections, he pointed out.

He also highlighted Afreximbank’s role in Egypt’s health security, noting that the bank provided 26 million vaccine doses under the Africa Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT) initiative, supporting national and continental pandemic response capacities.

Furthermore, Madbouly said the AATC is expected to serve as a flagship hub, hosting trade information and market monitoring platforms, as well as offering spaces for training, research, and innovation for African businesses.

The center will also act as a venue for major trade and investment events across Africa, in line with the ambitions of the African Continental Free Trade Area, he added.