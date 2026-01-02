Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening its strategic, bilateral trade and economic partnership with the People’s Republic of China, reflecting positively on the progress recorded in relations between both countries throughout 2025.

The reaffirmation follows the elevation of Nigeria–China relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, agreed by President Bola Tinubu and Chinese President Xi Jinping during President Tinubu’s state visit to China in September 2024.

Over the course of 2025, both nations sustained engagements at political, economic, and technical levels, reinforcing a relationship anchored on mutual respect, development cooperation, and shared interests.

These engagements, according to Nigerian authorities, have further strengthened institutional frameworks and created more structured pathways for mutually beneficial outcomes.

Cooperation between Nigeria and China expanded across key priority sectors, including infrastructure development, trade and investment, industrial capacity building, technology exchange, and people-to-people relations.

The growing collaboration has contributed to deeper economic ties and enhanced development-focused cooperation.

Nigeria also reiterated that its relationship with China remains guided by its longstanding foreign policy principles, particularly respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and adherence to international norms.

In this context, Nigeria continues to uphold the One-China principle as the foundation of its diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China.

Looking ahead to 2026, Nigeria said it remains committed to consolidating and deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in practical and results-oriented ways. Priority areas include economic diversification, infrastructure delivery, human capital development, technology transfer, and long-term sustainability, all of which align with Nigeria’s national development objectives.

Commenting on the evolving partnership, the Director-General and Global Liaison of the Nigeria–China Strategic Partnership, Mr Joseph Tegbe, expressed confidence that bilateral cooperation would continue to mature and deliver enduring outcomes.

He noted that the partnership is expected to advance the shared vision of building a China–Nigeria community with a shared future, driven by inclusive growth, mutual prosperity, and strengthened diplomatic ties.

