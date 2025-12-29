Kenya’s total trade with the United Kingdom (UK) grew by 11.9 percent ($300.9 million) to a record $2.83 billion in the 12 months to June 30 this year.

This was buoyed by the duty-free and quota-free access for Kenyan goods and services to the UK under the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPAs) including the rising UK exports of machinery and vehicles to Nairobi.

The total volume of trade between the two nations amounted to $2.52 billion in the prior year (12 months period to June 30 2024).

Latest data from the UK government’s Trade and Investment Factsheet (covering period from December 17, 2025 to February 2 2026) shows the increased trade has largely been fueled by Kenya’s increased exports to the UK market, which grew by 14.4 percent ($221.29 million) to $1.75 billion during the period under review.

These exports comprise coffee, tea, cocoa, vegetables & fruits and crude animal & vegetable materials.

In the same period, Kenya’s imports from the UK increased by 8 percent $79.61 million) to $1.06 billion comprising largely of mechanical power generators , cars ,refined oil, beverages and tobacco and road vehicles other than cars.

According to the report, the UK’s total trade deficit with Kenya widened to $684.11 million from $542.43 million.

This comprised a trade deficit in goods which increased to $175.41 million from $163.27 million and a trade deficit in services which increased to $508.7 million from $379.16 million.“ This means the UK reported a total trade deficit of £507 million($684.11 million) with Kenya, compared to a trade deficit of £402 million($542.43 million) in the four quarters to the end of Q2 2024 (12 months to June 30 2024),” the report says.

During the period under review, Kenya was the UK’s 69th largest trading partner accounting for 0.1 percent of total UK trade during the period.

Kenya’s imports of goods from the UK increased by 13.1 percent ($58.02 million), while imports of services increased by four percent ($21.58 million).

Of all Kenya’s imports from the UK about $500.6 million (46.8 percent) were goods and $568.07 million (53.2 percent) were services.

The UK formally left the European Union (EU) on January 31, 2020, following a public vote held in June 2016.

After Brexit, Kenya and the UK inked an EPA that sought to safeguard tariff-free access and stabilise trade channels. It was ratified and came into force on March 22, 2021.

The pact commits the UK to support Kenya with agreement implementation, enhance competitiveness, build trade capabilities and the ability to attract investment, as well as further integrate into global supply chains.

Kenya will also gradually reduce duty on UK products it has deemed non-sensitive, providing Kenyan businesses with cheaper inputs, which can support agricultural development and manufacturing.

It does this by gradually phasing out tariffs on the majority of UK exports, covering sectors including machinery and pharmaceuticals.

Kenya also signed an EPA with the European Union in December 2023, which entered into force in April 2024—a deal that has been faulted by other East African Community member states.

