Major shipping lines serving Eastern Africa have announced a disruption in the supply of commodities following the ongoing war between Israel-US and Iran, noting that it has introduced risk-related costs in their operations.

In their advisories, Maersk, CMA CGM, and MSC announced that they are suspending all bookings for cargo to the Middle East. Vessels already in the affected areas have been grounded."CMA CGM advises that all vessels in the Gulf or bound for the Gulf have been instructed, with immediate effect, to proceed to shelter. Passage through the Suez Canal has been suspended," read a notice by the shipping line.

Maersk said: "All sailings will now be directed to go around Africa."The shipping lines have also introduced emergency conflict surcharges of between $20 and $40 for 20-foot containers due to route changes and subsequent increases in freight charges.

Kenya’s tea and coffee exports will be delayed at the Port of Mombasa while vessels reschedule their traffic. The cost of petroleum products is expected to increase significantly due to supply chain disruptions.

This will lead to an imbalance in containers and unreliable schedules. This will lead to spikes in oil prices, which could increase the cost of food, transport and fertiliser,” said Mr Mbaru.

On Sunday, amid the intensifying Middle East conflict, an oil tanker, the Skylight, was attacked near the Strait of Hormuz. The Maltese-flagged vessel was reportedly hit approximately five nautical miles north of Khasab Port, within Omani territorial waters at the entrance to the strait. The vessel caught fire, triggering an emergency maritime response from nearby ships and Omani search and rescue authorities.

As tensions escalate, the cost of goods is expected to rise, with some insurers withdrawing coverage for vessels entering the conflict region.

Agayo Ogambi, CEO of the Shippers Council of Eastern Africa, noted that the disruption coincides with the avocado season and will delay the delivery of these perishable exports.“Freight time will increase as vessels reroute via the Cape of Good Hope. The Red Sea, which connects to the Mediterranean, ensures that shipments from Mombasa reach Europe within 18–20 days. As a result of rerouting, it will take up to 45 days, and this will lead to cold-chain disruptions, higher rejection rates by buyers, and financial losses for exporters,” said Mr Ogambi.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most crucial maritime trade corridors, handling over 30 percent of global shipping traffic.

Maritime expert Andrew Mwangura said that the disruption would trigger global oil supply shocks and significantly raise energy prices, even in countries that are not directly reliant on Gulf oil exports.

