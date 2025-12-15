Arada has announced that booking has now begun at Nest Hotel, the first property in its new lifestyle hospitality brand, ahead of the hotel’s formal opening in late December at Aljada, Sharjah’s premier lifestyle destination.

Independently managed by Arada Hospitality and Entertainment and located alongside the Nest Campus student housing complex, the 395-room property is designed to accommodate a wide range of guests including business travellers, families, leisure visitors, long-stay guests, sports groups, and distinctively, students and faculty members.

As a midscale hospitality brand, the Nest Hotel has been designed to grow both elsewhere in the UAE and internationally, either as a standalone property or alongside the Nest Campus concept.

Nest Hotel includes lounges, co-working areas, dining outlets, and direct access to Aljada’s East Boulevard, which features over 100 restaurants, retail, sports and entertainment venues.

The brand incorporates smart technology throughout the guest experience, with a dedicated website that allows travelers to check in, access rooms digitally, manage bookings, and navigate Aljada’s services. Features such as eBike rentals, dining reservations, and high-speed Wi-Fi support a modern, frictionless stay.

Nest Hotel was developed in consultation with students from Sharjah’s University City and the adjoining Nest Campus, incorporating their input into room layouts, co-working zones, and communal spaces, while also offering part-time employment opportunities to provide hands-on hospitality experience during their studies.

Amit Arora, Chief Operating Officer of Arada Hospitality and Entertainment, said: “We’re thrilled to open bookings for travellers to experience Sharjah in a whole new way. Nest Hotel offers a modern stay that captures the lifestyle spirit of Aljada — family-oriented, connected and full of life. It’s the first property ideally located near Sharjah International Airport and University City, catering to growing demand with a variety of room types and smart amenities for students, their families and business travellers alike.”

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info)