IDeaS, a leading provider of hospitality revenue management software, has signed a preferred partner agreement with Shaza Hotels, a luxury hotel management company.

Under the agreement, Shaza Hotels will implement IDeaS G3 Revenue Management Systems (RMS) across all current and future properties.

Shaza selected IDeaS for its expertise, innovation, and reliable, scalable solutions.

The G3 RMS will enable Shaza’s commercial teams to optimise revenue strategies through precise forecasting, dynamic pricing, inventory management, and automation of routine tasks.

A standout feature, the G3 RMS Group Evaluation, delivers real-time insights into group business value and potential displacement impacts, which is particularly important for Shaza properties in Makkah and Madinah, where pilgrimage-driven bookings are significant.

Designed for speed and simplicity, the system helps sales teams make informed decisions while maintaining flexibility.

IDeaS G3 RMS has already been deployed at Mysk Al Balad Madinah, with potential expansion across Shaza Hotels’ luxury portfolio, enhancing revenue management and strategic decision-making across all properties.

Shaji Abu Salih, Vice President Growth & Development of Shaza Hotels said: "IDeaS technology will empower our commercial team to accurately forecast business, manage inventory, and adjust pricing based on demand. With a small but dedicated commercial team, having the right tools at our disposal is essential for managing our portfolio efficiently, providing measurable value to our owners and delivering outstanding experiences to our guests.”

Ibrahim Saba, Principal Sales Director - Europe, Middle East & Africa at IDeaS commented: "This partnership reflects our shared passion for innovation and excellence. By equipping Shaza Hotels with cutting-edge revenue management solutions, we’re helping them stay ahead in a fast-changing competitive market. With smarter, faster revenue decisions, Shaza Hotels is well-positioned for sustainable growth."

