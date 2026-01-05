Muscat - The tourism sector in the Sultanate of Oman at the end of November 2025 showed an increase in the number of guests in hotels classified from 3 to 5 stars by 10.9 percent to reach 2,139,300 guests, compared to 1,929,495 guests during the same period in 2024.

Data issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information indicated that the number of Omani guests increased by 7 percent to reach 791,286 guests, and the number of guests from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries increased by 7.4 percent to reach 195,825 guests. In contrast, the number of guests from other Arab countries decreased by 1.6 percent to reach 94,098 guests.

The number of hotel guests from the Asian continent recorded a growth of 10 percent to reach 305,460 guests, while the number of guests from the African continent increased by 19.3 percent to reach 13,246 guests.

The number of guests from the European continent increased by 23 percent to reach 574,243 guests, while guests from the American continent recorded a growth of 29.5 percent to reach 69,697 guests, and the number of guests from Oceania increased by 35.5 percent to reach 38,028 guests by the end of November 2025.

Regarding revenues, the data showed that the revenues of classified hotels (3-5 stars) increased by 21.4 percent to reach RO257, 897, 000 by the end of November 2025, compared to RO212, 372, 000 during the same period of 2024.

The hotel occupancy rate also increased to reach 55.4 percent compared to 48.6 percent during the same period of 2024.

These indicators reflect the positive performance of the hotel sector in the Sultanate of Oman, supported by the growth of tourism.

