Hilton has introduced three hotels at Barr Al Jissah, a waterfront destination celebrated for its natural beauty.

Nestled between the cliffs of Al Jissah and the Gulf of Oman, the properties offer a blend of family-friendly options, vibrant event spaces, and elevated luxury experiences.

Owned by The Zubair Corporation and located just 40 minutes from Muscat International Airport, the openings usher in a new chapter of world-class hospitality along Oman’s coastline.

Guy Hutchinson, President, Middle East & Africa, Hilton, said: “As Oman’s travel and tourism sector continues to thrive, we are proud to open these three hotels at Barr Al Jissah – the country’s iconic seaside destination. We look forward to contributing to its success through our portfolio of world-class brands and our global network. Together with The Zubair Corporation, we aim to strengthen Oman’s position as a leading tourism destination, supporting the nation’s Vision 2040 goal of attracting 11 million visitors annually and driving sustainable growth in the sector.”

Niels Bormans, Group Chief Executive Officer, The Zubair Corporation, added: “Today marks a milestone moment for Barr Al Jissah and for Oman’s hospitality sector as a whole. We are pleased to officially welcome Hilton as the new operator of Barr Al Jissah Resorts, confident that their global experience, operational excellence, and shared commitment to quality will further elevate the three hotels. This partnership reflects our belief in long-term value creation through world-class collaborations that support tourism growth and talent development, in line with the goals of Oman Vision 2040.”

The three hotels at Barr Al Jissah each deliver a distinct yet complementary experience.

Al Husn Hotel Muscat combines luxury with Omani heritage to create a serene coastal escape. Featuring 180 guest rooms and suites with uninterrupted views of the Gulf of Oman, the hotel offers an elevated experience for couples, honeymooners, and discerning travellers seeking privacy, tranquility, and refined luxury. The property’s design is inspired by an Omani fort, symbolically overlooking the rest of the destination. Exclusive amenities include a private beach, an infinity pool, and a spa. Following planned renovations in 2027, Al Husn Hotel Muscat will be rebranded as a Waldorf Astoria.

Hilton Muscat Al Bandar is Barr Al Jissah’s lifestyle and business hub. With state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor event spaces, including a ballroom accommodating up to 850 guests, expansive outdoor event spaces and a dedicated amphitheater, Hilton Muscat Al Bandar is a premier venue for weddings, corporate events, and large-scale gatherings. At the heart of the 198 guest-room property is a lively poolside bar, La Jolla, alongside a selection of restaurants and lounges.

DoubleTree by Hilton Muscat Al Waha offers a relaxed, family-friendly experience rooted in comfort, beginning with the brand’s chocolate chip cookie welcome. The resort features 302 spacious guest rooms and suites, and its architecture reflects the charm of an Omani village, creating a sense of place that feels authentic and inviting. Perfect for family getaways, the resort boasts multiple pools and a waterslide along with access to shared facilities across Barr Al Jissah.

The three hotels share the extensive recreational, dining, and leisure amenities of the Barr Al Jissah complex, ensuring a seamless guest journey across the destination. Shared recreational facilities include multiple swimming pools, tennis courts, a lazy river, and over 500 meters of private beachfront. Guests can also enjoy water sports such as kayaking and diving, with a PADI-certified dive centre offering courses suitable for all experience levels. Wellness enthusiasts will appreciate the destination’s spa facilities, which include The Spa, offering treatments inspired by Omani Rose, and Luban Spa, known for its use of Frankincense.

