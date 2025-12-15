Arab Finance: Egypt’s agricultural exports have reached about 8.8 million tons so far this year, up nearly 750,000 tons from the same period last year, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Alaa Farouk announced.

The figures were included in an official report submitted to the minister by Mohamed El-Mansi, head of the Central Administration for Plant Quarantine, detailing the latest performance of Egypt’s farm exports.

Citrus remained Egypt’s top agricultural export, with total shipments exceeding 2 million tons, the report showed.

Fresh potatoes ranked second at about 1.3 million tons, followed by sweet potatoes at roughly 328,000 tons.

Beans, both fresh and dried, came fourth with around 312,000 tons, while fresh onions placed fifth at about 282,000 tons.

Other key export crops recorded notable volumes, including grapes at around 191,000 tons, pomegranates at 154,000 tons, and mangoes at about 122,000 tons, in addition to tomatoes, fresh strawberries, fresh garlic, and guava.

Farouk said the record growth in agricultural exports reflected the strength and resilience of Egypt’s economy and underscored the country’s adherence to international quality and food safety standards.

The performance also served as international recognition of Egypt’s success in boosting the competitiveness of its agricultural exports, he added.