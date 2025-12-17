Cairo - Al Khair River for Development Agricultural Investment and Environmental Services Company (Nahr Elkhair) has signed a contract with Egypt’s Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation to cultivate 150 feddans of local broad bean seeds.

The agreement, valued at EGP 15 million, is represented by the Central Administration for the Seed Production (CASP), according to a bourse filing.

During the first nine months (9M) of 2025, Nahr Elkhair generated net profits after tax totaling EGP 78.61 million, which marked a year-on-year (YoY) surge from EGP 24.39 million.

