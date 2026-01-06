Waleid Gamal El-Dien, Chairman of the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), inked a contract with Turkish company Eroglu Moda Tekstil San Ve Tic S.A. to establish a ready-made garments factory in Qantara West Industrial Zone, according to a press release.

Spanning an area of 5,700 square meters, the project will be built with total investments of $5.6 million, fully self-financed.

The factory will produce ready-made garments and denim products, offering 700 direct job opportunities upon full operation.

With an annual production capacity of up to a million pieces, the facility plans to export 95% of production to global markets, while 5% will be allocated to the local market.

Gamal El-Dien highlighted that the total number of contracted projects in Qantara West Industrial Zone increased to 50, covering a total area of approximately 3.464 million square meters.

These projects have combined investments of around $1.352 billion, providing 70,365 direct jobs.

