Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Alaa Farouk witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on scientific and research cooperation between the Agricultural Research Center and the Regional Academy of Natural Resources Sciences of Sichuan Province, as per a statement.

Under the agreement, the Egyptian and Chinese sides will collaborate on developing advanced agricultural science and technology, exchange expertise on modern farming practices that improve production efficiency, and expand cooperation in food safety and environmental protection.

The partnership also supports joint research projects that align with the agricultural priorities of both countries, with proposals to be prepared and implemented through coordinated programs between the institutions.

The MoU includes provisions for scientific exchanges between researchers from the Agricultural Research Center and Chinese institutions.

These exchanges will involve hosting and sending research teams for joint studies, providing specialized training, sharing information on ongoing activities, and forming official joint research groups.

Farouk said the agreement marks a new step for Egypt’s agricultural research sector.

He noted that cooperation with the Sichuan Academy of Sciences is essential for strengthening Egypt’s food security, especially as the sector faces growing pressure from climate change and water scarcity.

He also underscored the importance of accelerating joint work under the agreement, particularly in developing smart technologies and modern practices that enhance resource efficiency and sustainability.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).