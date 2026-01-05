The Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, through the Livestock and Poultry Development Sector, announced that it issued approximately 1,165 operating licences in December 2025.

The licences included both renewals and first-time approvals for projects related to livestock production, feed manufacturing, poultry activities, and milk collection centres.

The announcement was made in a report submitted to Alaa Farouk, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, by Tarek Soliman, Head of the Livestock and Poultry Development Sector.

Soliman stated that around 312 permits were issued during December to enable small breeders to engage in livestock rearing activities, in full compliance with biosecurity and animal safety requirements. These measures were implemented in coordination with the General Authority for Veterinary Services to ensure adherence to health and safety standards within and around livestock projects.

He added that the Ministry approved 654 registrations for feed mixtures, additives, and concentrates, including 415 locally produced and 239 imported products. All approvals were granted in accordance with scientific standards, regulatory controls, and national specifications. In addition, 91 technical approvals were issued for the establishment of new poultry production projects, in line with preventive distancing and biosecurity standards applied in desert hinterland areas.

Soliman further noted that technical support was provided and homogeneity tests were conducted for 36 poultry, livestock, and fish feed factories across several governorates. These tests were carried out in cooperation with the Regional Centre for Food and Feed and relevant agricultural directorates, as part of preparations for issuing operating licences and enhancing production efficiency.

He explained that applications for mechanised operating licences for livestock, poultry, and feed activities can be submitted through digital platforms, including the Ministry’s official website, the Digital Egypt platform, and government service mobile applications. This approach aims to simplify procedures and accelerate the delivery of licensing and sector-related services electronically.

Soliman stressed the importance of continued coordination with relevant supervisory and regulatory bodies, alongside the implementation of intensive and unannounced inspection campaigns on feed factories, warehouses, and raw material storage facilities nationwide.

These inspections aim to detect stockpiling or withholding practices intended to manipulate prices, ensure that feed products available in the local market comply with Ministry-approved registrations, and confirm that production takes place in licensed facilities. He affirmed that all necessary legal measures will be taken against violators.

