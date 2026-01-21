Egypt’s agricultural exports have reached about 9.5 million tons in 2025, marking an unprecedented increase of over 800,000 tons compared to 2024, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Alaa Farouk announced.

The total value of Egyptian fresh and processed agricultural exports hit nearly $11.5 billion last year.

Agricultural exports alone accounted for about 24% of Egypt's total exports worldwide, highlighting the sector's key role in the state's economic growth.

Citrus fruits topped Egypt’s agricultural exports, with shipments exceeding 2 million tons, as per the Central Administration for Plant Quarantine report. Fresh potatoes came second with 1.3 million tons, followed by sweet potatoes at nearly 387,000 tons.

This success aligns with the state's strategy to enhance food security and anchor agriculture’s position as a major source of foreign currency.

It reflects growing confidence in the quality of Egyptian products in global markets.

Egypt currently exports 405 agricultural products to 167 countries worldwide, said Mohamed El-Mansi, head of the Central Administration for Plant Quarantine.

More than 25 new export markets were opened during 2025, most notably in East Asia, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

