Egypt - Al Ahly Pharos, the investment banking arm of the National Bank of Egypt, successfully acted as financial advisor, transaction lead arranger, underwriter, and book-runner for Capital Securitization Company’s fourth securitization issuance of the 12th program, valued at EGP 3.52bn. The issuance is secured by a portfolio worth EGP 4.27bn assigned by Tasaheel for Financing S.A.E.

The transaction was executed in collaboration with Al Ahly Pharos, the National Bank of Egypt, and Suez Canal Bank, who served as underwriters, alongside subscribing banks including Bank NXT, Housing and Development Bank, and Bank ABC. The National Bank of Egypt also acted as placement agent, while Suez Canal Bank served as custodian. Legal advisory was provided by Matouk Bassiouny & Hennawy, auditing by BakerTilly (Mohamed Hilal & Wahid Abdelghaffar), and the credit rating was issued by MERIS (Middle East for Credit Rating and Investors Service).

The securitization issuance comprises two tranches rated by MERIS as P1 and A-. The first tranche is valued at EGP 1.845bn with a 12-month tenor, while the second tranche totals EGP 1.675bn with a 24-month tenor.

The deal marks a significant milestone in Egypt’s structured finance market, reinforcing the role of securitization as a strategic instrument to enhance liquidity, diversify funding sources, and support the growth of the financial sector.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

