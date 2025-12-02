MUSCAT - Oman AgroFood, the 7th International Trade Exhibition for Agriculture, Food and Fisheries, was launched on Monday, December 1, 2025, at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, under the auspices of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources.

Bringing together government decision-makers, international stakeholders, regional buyers, traders and experts, the three-day event serves as a dynamic platform for knowledge exchange, collaboration and the promotion of investment opportunities. It also supports the Sultanate of Oman’s broader vision for transformative advancements and sustainable growth across the agriculture, food and fisheries sectors, while showcasing Oman’s expanding capabilities in innovation and technology-driven solutions.

Government efforts extend to specific initiatives like supporting small and medium enterprises in local medicinal and aromatic plants, introducing water- and fertiliser-efficient technologies such as soilless cultivation and aquaponics; and implementing renewable energy solutions — particularly solar power — in net house operations to enhance sustainability and reduce costs.

The exhibition features a wide range of advanced products, cutting-edge technologies and pioneering solutions in the agriculture, fisheries and food sectors, offering visitors a comprehensive view of emerging innovations and investment prospects. It also highlights the rapid technological progress shaping these industries and the opportunities it creates for both local and international investors.

