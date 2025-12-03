Muscat – Ministry of Agricultural, Fisheries, and Water Resources has announced a crucial requirement for Omani companies looking to export their agricultural, livestock, and water products to the Saudi Arabian market. Companies must now adhere to the mechanism adopted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for obtaining the Saudi Good Agricultural Practices (Saudi GAP) certificate.

This mandatory requirement applies to all approved companies intending to export poultry and other products to the Saudi market.

To secure the certificate, firms must pass an inspection by an accredited documentation body, which verifies the application of the Saudi Good Agricultural Practices standards set by the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture on the farm from which the imports originate.

The ministry noted that this service is offered free of charge through the ‘NAAMA’ platform. This new measure aims to ensure that imported Omani products meet the high quality and safety benchmarks required for entry into the Saudi marketplace.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

