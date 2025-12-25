KUWAIT CITY: The 2025/2026 Development Plan report highlighted the need for nine draft laws to support the Dynamic Private Sector Enhancement Program, one of the nine major programs within the Development Plan, which includes 18 projects, divided equally between eight strategic and eight enabling projects.

Among the most prominent draft laws awaiting approval are proposals to establish a Public Electricity and Water Authority, as well as legislation to create postal and fixed-line telephone and international telecommunications companies.

The 18 projects under this program are considered some of the most significant development projects, including the Zour North Power Plant (Phases Two and Three), the Khairan Power Plant (Phase One), and the establishment of economic zones. The total budget allocated for these projects in the current fiscal year, including estimated investments, amounts to KD 126.184 million. The report detailed the legislative requirements, which include:

- a draft law amending Law No. 116/2014 on public-private partnerships

- amendments to Law No. 100/2015 establishing the Public Authority for Youth

- a draft law to establish the Kuwait Technical Entrepreneurship Complex Free Zone

- amendments to the Industry Law

- amendments to Kuwait Import Law No. 43/1964

- a draft law to establish a Public Authority for Electricity and Water

- a draft law to establish a Postal Company

- a draft law to establish a Fixed-Line Telephone and International Communications Company

- a draft law amending certain provisions of Law No. 37/2010 concerning the regulation of privatization programs and processes.

