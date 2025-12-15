Palazzo Versace Dubai has launched the hospitality industry’s first fully integrated AI automation system for guest communications and hotel operations, developed with Quantum Neuron.

The system features Laura, a fully autonomous AI persona powered by Digital Human technology—not a chatbot—designed to enhance guest experience and streamline internal workflows.

Laura manages multi-channel guest interactions across the entire stay journey, delivers personalized support, adapts to cultural and linguistic preferences, and provides real-time assistance with reservations, services, and hotel information.

Simultaneously, it automates internal operations, coordinating tasks across departments such as housekeeping, F&B, and guest services using predictive, data-driven logic.

With adaptive learning and real-time orchestration capabilities, Laura improves efficiency, response times, and service consistency.

“Palazzo Versace Dubai has long been recognised for its bold, forward-thinking approach to hospitality and for pioneering exceptional guest experiences. With Laura, we are redefining the future of the industry by bringing together human passion and intelligent technology,” said Monther Darwish, Managing Director of Palazzo Versace Dubai and Founder of Palazzo Hospitality.

“This collaboration with Quantum Neuron allows us to transform the guest journey into a more personalized, intuitive, and seamless experience. As the industry becomes increasingly digital, we remain committed to leading with innovation and continuing to introduce transformative hospitality concepts for our guests.”

“Partnering with Palazzo Versace Dubai represents a defining moment for the future of AI in hospitality. Laura shows what becomes possible when digital elevates guest experience while transforming hotel operations behind the scenes. This collaboration reflects our shared belief that luxury is not only about excellence, it’s about redefining what comes next, ” said Błażej Chyła, CEO & Co-Founder, Quantum Neuron.

