The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) has approved a $180.72 million funding for the King Faisal Highway Upgrade Project in Manama, Bahrain.

The funding is part of a new package of projects totaling approximately $1.365 billion approved by IsDB's Board of Executive Directors (BED), chaired by IsDB President Muhammad Al Jasser. The projects will support 12 member countries, said a Saudi Press Agency report.

The Bahrain project will reduce traffic congestion and improve urban transport flow.

The BED session approved 14 financing operations to support development projects, including renewable energy, cross-border power networks, major transport corridors, water and agricultural security, and education and health services. These initiatives aim to enhance economic resilience, improve access to essential services, and advance progress toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), said a Saudi Press Agency report.

The approvals included funding of €306.89 million for the Godomey–Ouidah–Hillacondji Road Capacity Expansion and Upgrading Project in Benin, aimed at enhancing a strategic section of the Abidjan–Lagos corridor.

Côte d’Ivoire also received €200 million to upgrade the Tafiré–Ferkessédougou section of the A3 highway, boosting trade and mobility between the central and northern regions and neighbouring landlocked countries.

Lebanon received $13.50 million to construct the Bqerqasha Diversion and upgrade the Bqerqasha–Bcharre road, enhancing road safety and accessibility for local communities.

In the energy sector, Uzbekistan will receive total financing of $110 million for photovoltaic solar and battery storage projects at the Samarkand I and Samarkand II facilities, enhancing the capacities of the national grid.

The IsDB also approved funding of €55.19 million for Mauritania to connect its power networks to Mali and support related solar power plants, providing cleaner, more reliable electricity to local communities.

In the field of water and food security, the IsDB approved financing of €188.82 million in Morocco for the Mitigating Water Stress Project, including the construction of dams and related works to secure water supplies and transfer surplus water from northern basins to the more water-stressed southern regions. In addition, €18.23 million was approved for a project in Morocco to develop the value chain for inland aquaculture.

In Sierra Leone, the IsDB allocated €25.93 million for the Freetown WASH and Aquatic Environment Revamping Project to improve water and sanitation services in Greater Freetown and restore key watershed areas.

Meanwhile, Cameroon received €36.66 million for the Sustainable Irrigation and Agricultural Value Chain Development Project, which supports climate-resilient irrigation and enhances rural infrastructure.

In Jordan, the Rural Employment and Agricultural Growth Program (HOPE) received $11.25 million in financing to support rural jobs and agricultural productivity, with a focus on women and youth through improved access to finance and skills development, as well as strengthened market linkages.

