Arab Finance: Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi opened the 11th edition of the Egypt Oil and Gas Convention (EOGC 2025) titled “Collaboration That Powers Progress: Advancing Egypt's Upstream Opportunities”, according to a statement.

He said the state’s policy of effective cooperation in oil and gas exploration and production enabled Egypt to overcome the challenges of securing energy supplies that emerged after 2021, amid global economic conditions, lower production, and energy shortages.

Badawi explained that these partnerships helped halt the decline in gas production and return to a gradual increase, while stabilizing oil production, paving the way for a flourishing economy.

During the conference, the minister highlighted that joint efforts contributed to securing the required energy supplies to meet the higher electricity consumption last summer, which reached nearly 40,000 megawatts (MW).

He affirmed the importance of the EOGC 2025, which gathers leaders in the petroleum sector and partners in exploration and production to present best practices and exchange experiences. This will help accelerate production, support new exploration activities, and boost operational efficiency.

Finally, the minister presented the operational excellence awards to the winning companies, with the General Petroleum Company (GPC) and SLB winning the Mature Fields Management Award for their project titled “An AI Workflow Unlocking the Potential of Legacy Fields," which delivers over $33 million in value.

Khalda Petroleum Company (Apache) and SLB received second place in the same category for their project “CO Removal from Gas Using Advanced Technology.”

Harbour Energy won the Operational Energy Efficiency Award for its project titled “A Digital Solution for Gas Compression,” while North Petroleum International Company (NPIC) came in second place for its project “Integrated Electrical Systems and Costs Reduction at EGH-WD”.

Moreover, United Energy Egypt received the Outstanding HSE and Environmental Projects Award for its project “The 5,300-Ton Solution: Decarbonizing Power Generation at Area A Field.” Meanwhile, ENAP secured second place for its project “Unified Risk Visualization Model: Integrating Power BI Analytics to Quantify and Trend Operational Risk in Oil & Gas Fields."

