Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Monday’s trading session on a negative note, with the EGX30 index down by 0.54% to 40,676.98 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, also dropped by 0.70% to 4,493.94 points.

Likewise, the EGX35-LV went down by 1.14% to 4,532.86 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index ended the session lower by 1.48% at 12,905.19 points and by 1.41% to 17,098.31 points, respectively.

A total of 1.986 billion shares were exchanged at a value of EGP 6.162 billion over 164,878 transactions, while the market cap hit EGP 2.934 trillion.

Egyptian investors took over 90.94% of the trading transactions, while Arab and foreign traders made up 4.65% and 4.41%, respectively.

Retail investors controlled 74.13% of the total trading, while institutions accounted for 25.86%.

Arab and foreign investors were net buyers with EGP 10.295 million and EGP 254.678 million, respectively. Egyptian traders were net sellers with EGP 264.973 million.