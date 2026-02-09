The United Arab ‍Emirates ‍said that Algeria's notification ​to terminate an air ⁠services agreement between the two ⁠countries will not ‌have any "immediate impact on flight operations", ⁠the state news agency WAM reported on Sunday, citing the ⁠country's General Civil ​Aviation Authority (GCAA).

On Saturday, Algeria said it ‍has begun the ​process of cancelling its air services agreement with the UAE, signed in Abu Dhabi in 2013.

GCAA said the air services agreement with Algeria remained in force "during ⁠the legally ‌mandated notice period," without giving further details.

(Reporting ‌by ⁠Hatem Maher; Writing by ⁠Muhammad Al Gebaly)



