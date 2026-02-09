PHOTO
The United Arab Emirates said that Algeria's notification to terminate an air services agreement between the two countries will not have any "immediate impact on flight operations", the state news agency WAM reported on Sunday, citing the country's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).
On Saturday, Algeria said it has begun the process of cancelling its air services agreement with the UAE, signed in Abu Dhabi in 2013.
GCAA said the air services agreement with Algeria remained in force "during the legally mandated notice period," without giving further details.
(Reporting by Hatem Maher; Writing by Muhammad Al Gebaly)