The net profits after tax of Ismailia National Food Industries (Foodico) shrank by 25.30% year on year (YoY) to EGP 71.246 million in 2025 from EGP 95.387 million, according to the unaudited financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) fell to EGP 4.90 last year from EGP 7.54 in 2024, while net sales increased to EGP 418.750 million from EGP 317.530 million.

Meanwhile, Foodico targets generating net profits after tax valued at EGP 70.447 million in 2026.

